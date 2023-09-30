CJC inmate dies after medical emergency

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis City Justice Center inmate died at an area hospital after suffering a medical emergency in his jail cell Saturday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Director of Public Safety, Juwon Carter, 44, started suffering from a medical emergency around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Carter’s cellmate had notified correctional officers and medical staff of the situation. Medical staff called EMS while taking life-saving measures, according to the spokesperson. Narcan was administered as a precautionary measure.

Carter was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Commissioner of Corrections Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah contacted the courts for a release so Carter’s family could join him at the hospital. Carter was pronounced dead at the hospital just after 10:30 a.m. with his family by his side, a Public Safety spokesperson said.

Carter had been in CJC custody since May 2022 for second-degree assault and involuntary manslaughter charges. According to the Office of Public Safety, Carter had no disciplinary issues during his stay and regularly worked in the jail kitchen.

Carter is the third inmate to die in CJC custody since Aug. 20.

