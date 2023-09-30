Surprise Squad
Inmate escapes Phelps County Jail

By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One inmate is still missing after escaping Phelps County Jail Friday night.

Phelps County Sheriff’s Department says two inmates at the Phelps County Jail escaped around 11:09 p.m. by “compromising the structural integrity of the cell and exiting the building.”

One inmate, Steven Timothy turned himself in while the other inmate, Jonathan Eugene Schmidt O’dell, is still missing. 33-year-old O’dell is a 6′1 white male with brown hair, blue eyes, and a full beard, weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a maroon-colored shirt with a Phelps County logo and brown slacks with a tan stripe.

Authorities say O’dell is considered dangerous.

First Alert 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

