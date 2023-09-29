Week 6 High School Football Games to Watch

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Here are the high school football games to watch for week six.

Ritenour at Lindbergh - Friday at 6 p.m.

The 2-3 Lindbergh Flyers host the 4-1 Ritenour Huskies this week. For the Flyers, it was a tough 25-point loss to Summit last week. This places them in fourth in the Suburban Conference Red Pool standings. Quarterback Owen Norman will look to lead a bounce-back week as he enters this contest with a 50 percent completion percentage and over 300 passing yards. Norman also yields an impressive rushing stat line with over 500 yards in 94 carries and eight scores. He’ll look to his favorite target Terrell Watts for some big plays in the air.

As for Ritenour, this team looks absolutely on fire as they enter with a four-game winning streak. Last time out, the Huskies grabbed a dominating 34-12 win at McCluer North. Quarterback Jayden Barnett has had a phenomenal 2023 as he is well above 1,000 passing yards and also has 13 passing touchdowns. The Huskies’ back, Billy Hall is also one to watch. Hall leads the team in rushing yards (266) and has two scores to go along with them.

In the last eight match-ups between these two sides, Lindbergh has a 6-2 record.

MICDS at Lutheran North - Friday at 6 p.m.

The Lutheran North Crusaders will host their divisional rival, the MICDS Rams for a prime Week 6 matchup. The Crusaders provide a high-scoring offense led by quarterback Dakarri Hollis and running back JeVon Blackman. Hollis and Blackman each have seven rushing touchdowns this year and each average over 6.5 yards per carry. That’s on top of the 1,130 passing yards and 12 overall touchdowns Hollis adds with his air game. Keep an eye out for Trey Bass too as he leads the Crusaders with 19.4 yards per reception on 15 catches, and has caught four of the team’s passing touchdowns this year.

And on the other sideline, the heavy-hitting MICDS Rams. The Rams are coming off a 42-13 win against John Burroughs that saw them score 21 points in the first quarter. Brian Gould had an absolute night last week as he rushed for 142 yards in just 20 attempts. In addition, his two passing touchdowns on a 50+ completion percentage helped MICDS to its fifth win of the year. The Rams and Crusaders are tied for the No. 1 spot in the Metro League standings, making this game a battle for first place.

In the last 23 matchups between these two, it’s a tight stat line, but MICDS has 12 wins to Lutheran North’s 11.

Pattonville at Eureka - Friday at 7 p.m.

The Pattonville Pirates will go on the road to Eureka where they’ll have the Wildcats waiting for them. This should make for an interesting matchup as both teams are in a tightly-contested Suburban Conference Yellow Pool. The Pirates are 4-1 and are currently tied for first place. Last time out, the defense was the story as Pattonville shut out Mehlville 40-0. This team has a very strong running game, with three players scoring three times or more on the ground thus far. Kameron Eleby leads the team with 319 yards and seven scores, followed by Lawrence Jackson’s 324 yards and four TDs.

Their opponent, the Eureka Wildcats, are 3-2 this year after taking down Oakville 35-13. Trevor Codak had a productive night with 104 yards on 14 carries, adding to his season total, which stands at 136 yards. He also picked up a rushing touchdown that game for his second of the year. He was accompanied by a fantastic performance by quarterback Casey Hobelman, who passed for 105 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, Trey Hanneke leads this team with six tackles and an assist.

Pattonville has only beaten Eureka once in the last six times these two faced off (2006).

Kirkwood vs. Marquette - Friday at 7 p.m.

The Kirkwood Pioneers will go on the road to face the Marquette Mustangs under the lights. During the 2022-23 season, the Mustangs ran off with a 20-17 victory against the Pioneers; and now Kirkwood is looking for payback.

The Mustangs are 4-1 and are currently first in their conference. They have a well balanced team on both sides of the ball. Sophomore quarterback Caden Throneberry leads the offense with 822 yards so far with eight touchdowns. He has his favorite target, senior receiverTyree Bonnett, who has caught 21 passes for 377 yards and six touchdowns. The Mustangs also have star running back Justin Jackson, who has ran for 863 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging six yards per carry. On the defensive side, the Mustangs have a secondary that has given teams problems this season. Junior Brendan Kirwan leads the defense with four interceptions, and senior Nick Miller trails him with three.

The Pioneers are in third place, holding a 3-1 record so far this season. They have two dynamic running backs that average over 200 yards a piece. Senior Zyan Royal averaged four yards per carry and has three touchdowns, and senior Greg Richards averaged six yards per carry and has one touchdown. The Pioneers also have leading receiver Chris Potter, who has 158 yards so far this season. Junior linebacker Carson Lindquist is holding down the defense with 44 tackles and leading the team with four sacks.

Belleville East vs. O’Fallon - Saturday at 12 p.m.

The Belleville East Crusaders travel to O’Fallon High School to face the Panthers. Last season, they were defeated 49-13, and they’re looking to end O’Fallon’s streak. The Crusaders are 4-1, coming off a 63-16 win against Alton. The Crusaders have a lot of key players spread out on both sides of the ball. Senior quarterback Arron Vinson has thrown for 880 yards and has seven touchdowns so far this season. Senior ruling back Brandon Coleman leads the team in rushing with 258 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Chase Boyd is the second threat next to Coleman, averaging 113 yards and three touchdowns. The Crusaders have a lot of weapons at receiver. Senior Marlon Fluker leads the pack with 221 yards and a touchdown, and junior Kiethen Jones trails with 184 yards and two touchdowns. On the defensive side, senior Jaylene Williams leads the team in tackles with 41 total and one interception and a sack. Senior Justin Spears trails with 23 tackles and leads the team in interception with three total.

O’Fallon has had a tough season so far, with a 2-3 record. They’re looking to bounce back after a 54-13 lost to East St. Louis. The Panthers’ offense is led by senior running back Jahkori Adams who has 266 yards for the season and three touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Cortez Rupert will be a huge factor in this game as well, having 247 yards in the season and three touchdowns. On the defensive side, senior defensive back Jordan Suggs leads the team in interceptions with three total.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.