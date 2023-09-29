Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Video shows corrections officers striking, deploying pepper spray on shackled detainee

A detainee was being transported through Municipal Court to the Vernon County Jail when he was...
A detainee was being transported through Municipal Court to the Vernon County Jail when he was struck by corrections officers, according to the mayor’s office.(City of Kansas City)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mayor Quinton Lucas’ office shared video Friday afternoon showing corrections officers striking a shackled detainee at Kansas City Municipal Court.

The detainee was being transported through Municipal Court to the Vernon County Jail, according to the mayor’s office.

“The officers were immediately placed on unpaid administrative leave and we have referred the incident to the Kansas City Police Department for a thorough investigation,” Lucas stated.

In a video of the inmate tunnel, an officer appears to say something to the detainee, and he spits at her. The officer then deploys pepper spray, which lands on the back of the detainee’s head.

That officer, along with another corrections, are shown in the video striking the detainee from the front and the back repeatedly for about five seconds. One of the officers involved had to be pulled away and restrained by another officer, the video showed.

“No matter the provocation, I am disturbed by the behavior displayed by two corrections officers toward a City detainee,” Lucas stated.

The officers involved have been placed on unpaid administrative leave while the situation is investigated by the Kansas City Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal McAlpin killed in North City five car-crash
25 minutes to pick up: Mom of 3 killed in North City crash, family calls out slow 911 response time
Chris Faulkenberry
Imperial man charged with stalking teen hockey player
Ruler Foods in Belleville
Coal mine collapses under Metro East grocery store
Marcellis Blackwell is facing multiple charges after being accused of sexually assaulting...
Former North County Police Cooperative officer accused of sexually assaulting men he arrested, detained
Insurance company declares Wentzville hail damage a ‘catastrophe’
Insurance company declares Wentzville hail damage a ‘catastrophe’

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Kansas City prosecutor dismissed from abortion lawsuit filed by clergy
Trevor White, 41, is charged with attempted enticement of a child and sexual misconduct...
Authorities allege youth athletic coach asked girl for nude pictures and sex
Title Card
4You: North Sarah Food Hub fights food insecurity
This documentary explores Food Insecurity and how North Sarah Food Hub is helping to fight this...
4YOU: North Sarah Food Hub fights food insecurity