Three teens charged with murder after attempted robbery in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old were charged with murder after police said a robbery resulted in a man’s death.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department initially listed 18-year-old Jerimiah Grayer as the victim of a homicide in the 2600 block of Osage Wednesday. Police said Friday that investigators determined Grayer was actually a suspect, along with three other teens, in the attempted robbery of a 32-year-old man.

Police said the 32-year-old man was approached by four armed suspects who tried to rob him. The man got out his own gun, and shots were exchanged. Grayer died after being shot, and the 32-year-old man was injured by the gunfire.

Three teens were found in the area after the shooting and were arrested. They were all charged with second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and first-degree assault. Police said all three were being held at the Juvenile Detention Facility.

A spokesperson for SLMPD said he could not comment on whether or not the juveniles would be certified as adults in the case as the decision is a matter of the court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

