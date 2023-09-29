‘They are struggling’ St. Louis County pursues a senior property tax freeze, again

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County continues to move forward with another vote on a senior property tax freeze.

After a state law was passed this spring, Republicans in the county are aiming to freeze property taxes for seniors over 62 years old.

This bill has a few changes from previous versions including making anybody that owns a home in the county, and is 62 years old or older eligible.

Last time all four Democrats on the council voted against - and it was clear that the ones at a committee hearing today are still skeptical about this bill.

“500 dollars a year for somebody on a fixed income, that can mean a huge difference for them,” said St. Louis County Councilmember Dennis Hancock.

Hancock told First Alert 4 that inflation has hit seniors harder than any other group and they need some kind of tax break.

“They are struggling,” said Hancock.

Thursday, Hancock and his colleagues had an open discussion on whether a senior property tax freeze would be a good thing for the county.

“We do want to help our seniors but is this the correct way to do that?” said Councilwoman Rita Heard.

The new bill from Councilmember Dennis Hancock would lock in senior property taxes based on what they pay in 2024. Seniors could only use this for a primary residence and would have to apply.

Hancock said a new version of the bill will likely include a cap, so if you have a house $550,000 or more, you wouldn’t be able to completely freeze your tax bill.

“If that’s where we compromise then I’m okay with that,” said Hancock.

Outside the meeting First Alert 4 found Ladue resident Tom Smith, who thinks seniors in some communities could use the tax break, but others in wealthier communities such as Ladue or Clayton don’t need government help.

“Things are going well, things are good, and if you live in these community I want to know why anyone wouldn’t want to pay an appropriate increase on their taxes,” said Smith.

School districts like Parkway Schools could also see less tax dollars into their coffers. Superintendent Keith Marty wrote this summer schools may not be able to afford teacher raises and mentioned tax hikes.

“The implementation of this tax credit will be costly for school districts and the students they serve,” said Marty

This tax freeze comes from a new state law and there’s an open question on if counties even have the authority to freeze taxes for schools and other governments that are not their own. .

St. Charles County recently passed a senior tax freeze, but County Executive Steve Ehlmann said he believes a lawsuit will follow.

Councilman Ernie Trakas said he’s a yes vote but thinks they’ll get sued.

“My humble opinion is that if it’s challenged it will not survive,” said Trakas.

The county also recently gave Boeing tax breaks but Councilwoman Heard those are apples and oranges, as the county will eventually get major tax dollars from Boeing.

Hancock said this is likely to come up to an initial vote on October 10.

