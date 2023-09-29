South City home opens for Ukrainian refugees

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, some 200,000 people fled. Some refugees have landed in St. Louis.

A permanent place for refugees to live has been created, giving people who have lost everything a shot at the American dream.

“Today we start a new chapter...working with refugee families” Chuck Levesque, executive director of Depaul USA, said.

A South City home called the St. Michael House will be a launching pad for generations of refugees. Richard Laplume, the St. Louis director of Depaul USA, said it is a great opportunity for people who have been through trauma.

“We can start healing that by providing some safe housing for them,” he said.

The first family to move in escaped from Ukraine. It’s a family of four who arrived to America with nothing.

Buying the refugee house took more generosity from Sisters of Charity Housing, a first-of-its-kind donation for the organization.

“I certainly hope it’s not the last because the need is not going away,” Sisters of Charity Housing CEO Matthew Janeczko said.

