Saint Louis Public Schools continues to feel the impact of the bus driver shortage; delays in pick-ups leaving some kids late for class

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Bus problems are back in the Saint Louis Public Schools district, causing some students to miss class and leaving parents frustrated.

Jamelia Daniels’ kids Orion and Aaja both go to Lyon Academy at Blow School.

It’s the first year she’s ever sent her kids to an SLPS school and says on an average day, the bus is about 40 minutes late.

“I’m doing everything that I can for my kids and St. Louis Public Schools has made my life a living hell this school year,” Daniels says.

Daniels says her kids’ bus pick-up time should be 7:05 a.m. to get them to school at 7:45 a.m. However, some days Daniels says the wait is extensive.

If her kids don’t get picked up until 7:45 a.m., it makes them late for the start of school.

“The person that suffers the most are the students because they’re not getting the education that was promised to them because they’re not there at the time they’re supposed to be there to receive it and that’s the bottom line,” Daniels says. “It’s about these children.”

Daniels is a single mom and with young kids, she always waits with them at the bus stop.

Because of the constant delays, Daniels says she had to give up her job as a property manager.

“There’s no way possible that I can guarantee I can be there at 8:00 because my kids aren’t even at school at 8:00,” Daniels says.

Saint Louis Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Keisha Scarlett says each week there is an improvement in buses getting to students on time.

Dr. Scarlett says she’s listening to parents’ concerns and knows the domino effect that can happen from bus issues.

“We can’t ask you to be accountable to get your children on time if we’re not doing our part and so a big part of that is having equitable access to transportation,” Dr. Scarlett says. “That’s just a basic foundational support.”

Bus driver shortages is a major issue across the country. SLPS contracts through Missouri Central School Bus.

District manager Jeff Sherman says they have 250 drivers for 234 routes.

The big issue is the number of drivers calling out of work daily is larger than the number of standby drivers on staff.

“We will have to send out rescue buses and people who can’t get transportation and need a ride to school,” Sherman says. “After we’re done we’ll send buses there and pick them up and send them to school.”

Sherman says they have nearly 40 people in training right now and are looking to hire about 20 more bus drivers, which will help with the issue.

Daniels says she’s considering leaving the district if there isn’t a solution soon.

“I can’t deal with this another week, another month, until the end of the school,” Daniels says. “I can’t do this.”

If you’re an SLPS parent also dealing with this, the district wants to hear from you. SLPS is asking for you to make sure all of your phone numbers, addresses and other contact information is fully up to date in the school system so they can contact you.

Dr. Scarlett is giving a report to the community on November 1 as part of her first 100 days as superintendent.

The district says transportation is going to be a major focus during that.

First Alert 4 reached out to other major school districts in the Metro about transportation.

Lindbergh Schools contracts with First Student to provide bus transportation to students. The district says it has a permanent driver assigned to all 37 of our bus routes, but First Student is working to hire permanent subs who can cover staff absences as well. When a bus driver is absent, the district has to combine bus routes, and that means longer bus rides for students and potential lost instructional time in the morning as well if students arrive late to school.

Rockwood Schools says it’s currently struggling with drivers as well. The district says there are three open routes to fill but it’s currently trying to add 10-12 drivers total. However, the district says it’s making it work with what’s available.

Parkway Schools says the district could use 8-10 additional drivers to cover routes but to ensure buses are getting kids where they need to go, everyone in the transportation office is driving. The district says the director of transportation is picking up routes and field trips himself when they are short a driver.

