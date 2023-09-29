New memorial for Dred Scott to be dedicated Saturday
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- This weekend is the dedication of a new memorial for Dred Scott, the man whose fight for freedom was struck down by the Supreme Court.
His headstone at Calvary Cemetery has been replaced with a large black granite memorial. It has more historical details for visitors to read.
A dedication ceremony is set for Saturday at 11 a.m.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.