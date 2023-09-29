Man pronounced dead nearly a month after being shot in North City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 51-year-old man was pronounced dead after he was shot on August 31 in the 4400 block of Clarence in St. Louis’ O’Fallon neighborhood.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Trate Bates died Thursday after he was shot nearly a month before. He was found unconscious in the street with gunshot wounds around 10:30 that day. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

