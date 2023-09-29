Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Man on parole for 1980 murder found guilty of shooting girlfriend in January

Wren will be sentenced on October 10.
Wren will be sentenced on October 10.(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Anthony Wren, who was on parole for a previous murder over 30 years ago, was found guilty of assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend in January 2023.

Wren, 69, was found guilty of First-Degree Domestic Assault, Armed Criminal Action and Kidnapping in what authorities say was a ‘near-fatal attack’ on his girlfriend on January 18, 2023. At the time of the attack, Wren was on parole for a 1980 murder.

According to the St. Louis County Circuit Attorney’s Office, the assault took place at Wren’s girlfriend’s home in the 3600 block of Natural Bridge. His girlfriend asked him to leave, but he refused and became agitated. When she tried to leave, police say Wren shot her once in the head. He refused to call for help until his girlfriend, who was bleeding profusely, promised to say that she had shot herself. He then placed a 911 call and fled.

His girlfriend was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police investigators who interviewed her in the hospital found that the entrance and exit wounds she had sustained were not consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot. When confronted with the facts, she told police that Wren was responsible. Although she has largely recovered from the gunshot wound, court documents say she sustained nerve damage to her face and partial loss of vision in one eye.

“This guilty verdict was the result of outstanding teamwork and is demonstrative of our commitment to vigorously prosecute and clear the backlog of violent crimes in the City of St. Louis,” said Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore. “It is gratifying that we were able to get justice for the victim of this heinous assault.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Circuit Attorney Adrine Krikorian. After deliberating for less than three hours, the jury delivered its verdict on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Wren will be sentenced on October 10.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged 22-year-old Myah Blankinship with 1st degree assault,...
Woman shot co-worker in the face after fight at St. Louis Family Dollar, police say
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Crystal McAlpin killed in North City five car-crash
25 minutes to pick up: Mom of 3 killed in North City crash, family calls out slow 911 response time
Insurance company declares Wentzville hail damage a ‘catastrophe’
Insurance company declares Wentzville hail damage a ‘catastrophe’
Jatoya D. Cassell
Alleged shoplifter held without bail on multiple stealing, trespassing charges

Latest News

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra announces new chamber music series in collaboration with The Sheldon
Crystal McAlpin killed in North City five car-crash
25 minutes to pick up: Mom of 3 killed in North City crash, family calls out slow 911 response time
5-year-old undergoing treatment for Leukemia surprised with car
5-year-old undergoing treatment for Leukemia surprised with car
Franklin County Narcan vending machines get pushback
Franklin County Narcan vending machines get pushback