Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Man breaks into ex-girlfriend’s home, stabs her current boyfriend and kills her dog, officials say

Alabama law enforcement officials say a man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man and killing a dog. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A man has been arrested after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house and stabbed her current boyfriend and killed her dog, authorities in Alabama said.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to the Greymont subdivision in Moundville around 3:30 a.m. Friday on a call that a man had been stabbed.

Deputies said the suspect, 29-year-old Nicholas Lynch, broke into the couple’s home and an altercation ensued, during which Lynch stabbed the current boyfriend multiple times.

Deputies found two children under the age of 12 hiding in separate places when they were clearing the home. Deputies said the children had minor assault injuries.

According to deputies, they also discovered Lynch had killed the woman’s dog.

Deputies said Lynch left the scene, but they were able to locate him and his vehicle.

Lynch has been charged with domestic violence burglary in the first degree, attempted murder, aggravated animal cruelty and two counts of third-degree assault.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, and are said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Lynch was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail and is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal McAlpin killed in North City five car-crash
25 minutes to pick up: Mom of 3 killed in North City crash, family calls out slow 911 response time
Chris Faulkenberry
Imperial man charged with stalking teen hockey player
Ruler Foods in Belleville
Coal mine collapses under Metro East grocery store
Marcellis Blackwell is facing multiple charges after being accused of sexually assaulting...
Former North County Police Cooperative officer accused of sexually assaulting men he arrested, detained
Insurance company declares Wentzville hail damage a ‘catastrophe’
Insurance company declares Wentzville hail damage a ‘catastrophe’

Latest News

First responders wade through flood waters at the base of the Williamsburg Bridge, Friday,...
New York City area gets one of its wettest days in decades, as rain swamps subways and streets
Scott Hall's Fulton County mugshot
Bail bondsman charged alongside Trump in Georgia becomes the first defendant to take a plea deal
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to...
McCarthy’s last-ditch plan to keep the government open collapses, making a shutdown almost certain
Oliver the alpaca, whose love of drive-thru treats has garnered him million of views on social...
Internet sensation Oliver the alpaca visits St. Louis
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man convicted of selling fentanyl to ATF agents, killing man in 2019