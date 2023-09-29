Klauss ranks No. 2 in MLS jersey sales, Löwen and Parker make top 20

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Major League Soccer has announced the top 25 selling Adidas jerseys in the league sold on the MLS store, and several St. Louis players are among them.

It was no surprise to most that Lionel Messi, of Inter Miami CF, holds the top spot in jersey sales. But not too far behind him is CITY SC’s own João Klauss, who ranked second in jersey sales for the 2023 season, according to MLS. Klauss missed a decent chunk of the year with an injury, but despite that, was able to finish right behind the legendary Messi and ahead of all other MLS players. St. Louis CITY SC, and Inter Miami CF, who are pushing for a place in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, each have three players in the top 25.

In addition to the big forward, midfielder Eduard Löwen ranked ninth, behind Thiago Almada of Atlanta United. And just five spots below him; the powerful defensemen Tim Parker, who ranked 14th.

2023 Top-Selling MLS Player Jerseys:

1. Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF

2. João Klauss St. Louis CITY SC

3. Hany Mukhtar Nashville SC

4. Sebastián Driussi Austin FC

5. Carlos Vela LAFC

6. Jordan Morris Seattle Sounders FC

7. Raúl Ruidíaz Seattle Sounders FC

8. Thiago Almada Atlanta United

9. Eduard Löwen St. Louis CITY SC

10. Cristian Roldan Seattle Sounders FC

11. Walker Zimmerman Nashville SC

12. Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández LA Galaxy

13. Sergio Busquets Inter Miami CF

14. Tim Parker St. Louis CITY SC

15. Riqui Puig LA Galaxy

16. Brandon Vázquez FC Cincinnati

17. Karol Świderski Charlotte FC

18. John Tolkin New York Red Bulls

19. Diego Chará Portland Timbers

20. Dénis Bouanga LAFC

21. Josef Martínez Inter Miami CF

22. Carles Gil New England Revolution

23. Dániel Gazdag Philadelphia Union

24. Enzo Copetti Charlotte FC

25. Xherdan Shaqiri Chicago Fire FC

MLS says thirteen different nationalities are represented on this list, including Brazil (Klauss) and Germany (Löwen). Six of these players, including Tim Parker, have represented the U.S. on an international stage. These rankings are based on overall retail sales of adidas MLS jerseys on MLSstore.com from January 1 through September 12, 2023.

As a reminder, Klauss and Löwen are playing in their first year in the MLS.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.