Grant’s Farm looking for artists to design permanent mural

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Grant’s Farm is calling on the diverse community of Midwest artists to submit proposals for a permanent mural design that will be displayed in April 2024.

Artists may submit one proposal for a mural that must be original and figurative. Each submission must be accompanied by a resume, a biographical sketch and an artist statement that explains how the artwork relates to the theme of “120 Years of Grant’s Farm.”

The submissions will be judged by a select panel of subject-matter experts. The final decision on the winner and runners-up will be made by the Grant’s Farm ownership group.

All entries must be received by midnight on December 15, 2023. The winner and runners-up will be announced by February 15, 2024 with the project planning taking place in February-March 2024. Implementation of the mural will start mid-April 2024, weather permitting.

The winner will receive a cash prize of $5,000 and have the opportunity to implement the mural in spring 2024. Two runners-up will receive a cash prize of $1,000 each.

Submissions will be judged by a select panel of subject-matter experts led by Stefanie Kirkland, artist, and director of programming at the Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Gallery in St. Louis.

Grant’s Farm Background

Grant’s Farm has been the Busch family home since 1903 and a beloved destination for generations of St. Louisans and out-of-town guests since 1954. 2023 marks the 120th anniversary of this iconic place. The 281-acre property is a refuge for more than 100 animal species and the birthplace of the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales. Today, five members of the family own and operate the property with the shared goal of keeping this unique piece of family and national history intact for generations to come. Grant’s Farm is home to both the family residence and the preserved Hardscrabble cabin built by former U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant. Guests of all ages are invited to visit this beautiful and iconic place and reconnect with nature, animals, and history – as well as family and friends.

