Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Firefighters combat large flames at an Alton house fire

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) - Firefighters are battling a large house fire in Alton early Friday.

The fire is at a house on Alby Street in Alton, IL, and is producing visible flames and large billows of smoke.

All residents of the house were able to get out, and no injuries have been reported.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal McAlpin killed in North City five car-crash
25 minutes to pick up: Mom of 3 killed in North City crash, family calls out slow 911 response time
Chris Faulkenberry
Imperial man charged with stalking teen hockey player
Marcellis Blackwell is facing multiple charges after being accused of sexually assaulting...
Former North County Police Cooperative officer accused of sexually assaulting men he arrested, detained
Insurance company declares Wentzville hail damage a ‘catastrophe’
Insurance company declares Wentzville hail damage a ‘catastrophe’
Ruler Foods in Belleville
Coal mine collapses under Metro East grocery store

Latest News

Vandalism at Ferguson parks could delay park improvements
Vandalism at Ferguson parks could delay park improvements
‘They are struggling’ St. Louis County pursues a senior property tax freeze, again
‘They are struggling’ St. Louis County pursues a senior property tax freeze, again
‘They are struggling’ St. Louis County pursues a senior property tax freeze, again
‘They are struggling’ St. Louis County pursues a senior property tax freeze, again
Vandalism at Ferguson parks could delay park improvements
Vandalism at Ferguson parks could delay park improvements