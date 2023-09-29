Firefighters combat large flames at an Alton house fire

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) - Firefighters are battling a large house fire in Alton early Friday.

The fire is at a house on Alby Street in Alton, IL, and is producing visible flames and large billows of smoke.

All residents of the house were able to get out, and no injuries have been reported.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

