Family continues search for answers in son’s murder

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It has been more than three years since their son was murdered, and a local family is pleading for justice. The police, too, want your help cracking the case that grows colder by the day.

“When I honestly say there’s a kid that didn’t deserve it, he’s the kid that didn’t deserve it,” said Mona Williams.

Evann Williams was a father and a son.

“He would do anything for anybody. You know, he’d give you the shirt off his back if you asked him for it,” recalled David Williams.

His mom and dad, Mona and David Williams, miss him more than most of us will ever know.

“Evan was a good kid. He just had a heart of gold, like his mom,” he said.

“You’re not supposed to bury your children; your children are supposed to bury you.”

In July 2020, Evann was coming back to his Florissant home on Bayberry from being out one night. He was gunned down in his own driveway.

“This happened between 3 and 3:30 in the morning, so for the last three years, I wake up every morning between three and 3:30,” said David Williams.

Afraid to compromise any investigations, they said they’ve told the police all they know.

“I don’t think it was a random act. And yes, we do have our suspicions,” David said.

But years later, still no arrests.

“You have no right to come to my child’s house and think that you’re so bold, and think that there are no consequences to bear,” said Mona.

“Just give us a lead. Give us a tip. And let us do the work,” said Florissant Officer Steve Michael. He said they want to get justice for the family.

“Three years is, I think, a long time for it to be open. It’s still an active case. And we want to close these cases when they occur. We want to close them quickly. But in this case, it’s different. And we need some help from the public,” he said.

But he told First Alert 4 they need concrete evidence to take to court. And someone could have the key, no matter how small.

“Call our police department anonymously. Send a tip to CrimeStoppers anonymously. Everything can remain anonymous. We just need another lead. So if somebody knows something, please help us with this case,” he said.

“I won’t stop until I get every last one of them, from the person who planned it to the people who are behind it. So I’m gonna fight for my son, no matter what,” said Mona.

“We will never accept it. But at least we can have some kind of peace in our hearts, you know, if we can just get an arrest made,” said David.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. They take completely anonymous tips. They don’t have caller ID, and they don’t track IP addresses. Find out how to submit a tip here.

