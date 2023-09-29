Absent Autumn: Hot Weekend on the Way

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Unseasonably Hot Today Through This Weekend

Warm and Dry Pattern Continues Into Next Week

Big Shot of Cool Air May Hit by Next Weekend (October 7th-8th)

What’s Next? Early autumn heat! We’re shifting into a dry and warm pattern that will last through at least the first half of next week. High temperatures will be well above normal for this time of the year with upper 80s to near 90 expected today through the weekend. Saturday’s forecast high of 91 is close to the record of 93, set back in 1952. There are early indications that autumn air will arrive in time for next weekend (October 7th-8th) as forecast models depict a potential for highs in the 60s! But that’s far enough out that we’ll likely see some changes, especially in timing. Check back frequently -- We’ll keep you posted as we go through a stretch of warm and mainly dry days until then.

