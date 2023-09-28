Woman accused of child molestation in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – A woman is facing charges of child molestation and promoting child pornography in St. Louis County.

Police said Raven Pointer, 25, of the 6700 block of Etzel Avenue, sent explicit videos of a girl and admitted to being a person seen in the video. The child was reportedly less than 12 years old.

Pointer is being held on a $750,000 cash-only bond.

