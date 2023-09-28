Water company admits fuel spill following First Alert 4′s reporting

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) - First Alert 4 is getting answers for a neighborhood stunned by a mysterious stench and discolored water running through a Webster Groves Creek.

“They were denying it,” said Yael Schnitman. “Once your reporting aired, the next morning, all the big heads were here.”

Wednesday afternoon, Schnitman says Environmental Restoration crews were working along Greeley Avenue on cleaning up the chemical.

Monday, First Alert 4 started digging into what the chemical was that Schnitman and her neighbors saw and smelled. There was a rainbow film swirling.

“They told us there was no slick on the creek, and there was clearly,” said Ashleigh Boyd.

Neighbors say they’re relieved their water is clear again but say it wasn’t until after First Alert 4′s reporting that crews installed devices to absorb the chemicals in the water.

For days, neighbors had no clue what was in the water but suspected it wasn’t safe. The water source filters into Deer Creek, which runs into River Des Peres.

Wednesday evening, American Water admitted to spilling fuel nearby and is working with environmental contractors to remediate the issue.

“A small amount of diesel fuel was accidentally spilled near a stormwater inlet next to Deer Creek during a water main break repair,” American Water wrote in a statement.

How and why are still questions we’re asking.

Missouri American Water assures customers the spill has no impact on drinking water as Deer Creek is not a source of supply.

“I’m so happy they’re cleaning it up, and apparently it’s going to take a while,” said Schnitman.

Now, Schnitman’s backyard creek – which is a certified wildlife habitat – is safe for wildlife to drink from.

