Warming Up For The Weekend

Lots of sunshine moving forward

Warm to Hot Through Next Week

Big Shot of Cool Air May Hit By Next Weekend (Oct. 7th-8th)

What’s Next? Early autumn heat! We’re shifting into a dry and warm pattern that will last through at least the first half of next week. High temperatures will be well above normal for this time of the year with upper 80s to near 90 expected Friday through the weekend. Saturday’s high of 90 is close to the record of 93 from 1952. More Fall-like temperatures may arrive in time for next weekend (Oct. 7th-8th) as models depict a potential for highs in the 60s. But that’s far enough out that we’ll likely see some changes, especially in timing. But we’ll keep you posted as we go through a stretch of warm and mainly dry days until then.

