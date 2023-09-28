Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Urban League works to rebuild trust between community, law enforcement in Ferguson

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Almost a decade after Michael Brown’s killing by a police officer, the Urban League STL is working to rebuild trust between law enforcement and the community of Ferguson.

Today, local leaders, activists, and police officers gathered inside the Urban League Ferguson Community Empowerment Center. Organizers say today’s event is meant to provide a safe space in the community for people, and cops, to express their feelings.

“Particularly, in a place like Ferguson, where that has been this history, sometimes healing and restoration takes years decades,” said Dr. Kideste Yusef, Assoc. Professor of Criminal Justice at Bethune-Cookman University. “Still, an opportunity for us to build trust and restore those relationships.”

Local leaders say the dialogue doesn’t end here, and the conversation continues overnight with the Urban League’s second forum.

“These opportunities are great for us I want to hear directly from people,” said Captain James Morgan of the St. Louis County Police Dept. “I want to be able to give them the opportunity to hear from me, we can learn and take that back and give that back to our officers”

The open evening session will be held at 6 p.m. at New Sunny Mount Missionary Baptist Church on West Florissant. It’s free to attend but registration is required.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged 22-year-old Myah Blankinship with 1st degree assault,...
Woman shot co-worker in the face after fight at St. Louis Family Dollar, police say
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Crystal McAlpin killed in North City five car-crash
25 minutes to pick up: Mom of 3 killed in North City crash, family calls out slow 911 response time
Insurance company declares Wentzville hail damage a ‘catastrophe’
Insurance company declares Wentzville hail damage a ‘catastrophe’
Jatoya D. Cassell
Alleged shoplifter held without bail on multiple stealing, trespassing charges

Latest News

Photo from Shop SIHAM Facebook page.
Burn survivor using her small business to give back
Chris Faulkenberry
Imperial man charged with stalking teen hockey player
Ruler Foods in Belleville
Coal mine collapses under Metro East grocery store
Burn survivor using her small business to give back