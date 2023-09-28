Urban League works to rebuild trust between community, law enforcement in Ferguson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Almost a decade after Michael Brown’s killing by a police officer, the Urban League STL is working to rebuild trust between law enforcement and the community of Ferguson.

Today, local leaders, activists, and police officers gathered inside the Urban League Ferguson Community Empowerment Center. Organizers say today’s event is meant to provide a safe space in the community for people, and cops, to express their feelings.

“Particularly, in a place like Ferguson, where that has been this history, sometimes healing and restoration takes years decades,” said Dr. Kideste Yusef, Assoc. Professor of Criminal Justice at Bethune-Cookman University. “Still, an opportunity for us to build trust and restore those relationships.”

Local leaders say the dialogue doesn’t end here, and the conversation continues overnight with the Urban League’s second forum.

“These opportunities are great for us I want to hear directly from people,” said Captain James Morgan of the St. Louis County Police Dept. “I want to be able to give them the opportunity to hear from me, we can learn and take that back and give that back to our officers”

The open evening session will be held at 6 p.m. at New Sunny Mount Missionary Baptist Church on West Florissant. It’s free to attend but registration is required.

