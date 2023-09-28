Surveillance video captures suspects breaking into Aloha Mini Golf & Shave Ice

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new surveillance video has been released showing the suspects who broke into the Aloha Mini Golf & Shave Ice on Big Bend near Dougherty Ferry.

While rummaging through the facility, the suspects made drinks and caused damage. The owner told First Alert 4 nothing was stolen but a window was shattered along with some other damage.

After the break-in the owner said they have ordered a new window and are hoping to make the most of the end of their season.

