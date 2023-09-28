St. Louis Symphony Orchestra announces new chamber music series in collaboration with The Sheldon
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has announced a new chamber music series in collaboration with The Sheldon.
The five-concert chamber music series will showcase the talent of musicians in smaller ensembles. The inaugural concert will feature woodwind players on Oct. 25.
