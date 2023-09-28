SSM Health to build new state-of-the-art children’s hospital in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - SSM Health will build a new state-of-the-art children’s hospital in St. Louis.

Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital opened in 1956 as the first free-standing, not-for-profit Catholic children’s hospital. Construction on the new hospital at Chouteau Avenue and Grand Boulevard is expected to be completed in 2027.

“Cardinal Glennon plays a critical role in SSM Health’s Mission and Vision to transform healthcare delivery and ensure all people have access to high-quality, affordable, and sustainable healthcare services to live their fullest and healthiest lives,” said Laura S. Kaiser, FACHE, President and CEO of SSM Health. “This investment will ensure we’re able to continue meeting the evolving needs of our community’s most vulnerable infants, children and adolescents for future generations.”

According to SSM Health, the new pediatric medical facility will incorporate the latest best practices in patient and family-centered design. SSM Health envisions a 14-story facility with 200 inpatient beds and a large area to accommodate families.

