Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Quick Shower or Storm South of St. Louis This Morning

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Isolated Showers & Thundershowers South of St. Louis Through 9AM
  • Mostly Sunny, Dry, & Warm This Afternoon
  • Highs Near 90 This Weekend

This Morning: We’re tracking isolated showers and thundershowers south of the Interstate 70 corridor. The rest of our area will remain dry. Also, patchy dense fog has developed in a few spots. Both the rain and the fog should dissipate by 9AM.

What’s Next? Early autumn heat! We’re shifting into a dry and warm pattern that will last through at least the first half of next week. High temperatures will be well above normal for this time of the year with upper 80s to near 90 expected Friday through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged 22-year-old Myah Blankinship with 1st degree assault,...
Woman shot co-worker in the face after fight at St. Louis Family Dollar, police say
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
The building housing Centene Corporation headquarters is seen Thursday, July 2, 2015, in...
Centene to lay off 2,000 workers
Jatoya D. Cassell
Alleged shoplifter held without bail on multiple stealing, trespassing charges
The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors

Latest News

Still A Chance For More Storms
Still A Chance For More Storms
Still a chance for more storms
Still A Chance For More Storms
Overnight Storms Wind Down Through the Morning
Overnight Storms Wind Down Through the Morning
Scattered Storms Through Tonight
Scattered Storms Through Tonight