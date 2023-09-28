Quick Shower or Storm South of St. Louis This Morning

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Isolated Showers & Thundershowers South of St. Louis Through 9AM

Mostly Sunny, Dry, & Warm This Afternoon

Highs Near 90 This Weekend

This Morning: We’re tracking isolated showers and thundershowers south of the Interstate 70 corridor. The rest of our area will remain dry. Also, patchy dense fog has developed in a few spots. Both the rain and the fog should dissipate by 9AM.

What’s Next? Early autumn heat! We’re shifting into a dry and warm pattern that will last through at least the first half of next week. High temperatures will be well above normal for this time of the year with upper 80s to near 90 expected Friday through the weekend.

