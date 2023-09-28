Surprise Squad
New faces arrive for SLU’s first men’s basketball practice

By Bryan Kennedy
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Wednesday, the SLU Men’s Basketball team held their first official practice of the new season. Things will look much different for the Billikens this season. There are a lot of new faces on the court. In total, 10 newcomers, including seven freshmen.

While there are some younger guys, there are still some veterans who will help lead this team. Fifth-year seniors Gibson Jimerson and TJ Hargrove are back. They’ve been charged with showing these new guys what the culture of SLU men’s basketball is, both on and off the court.

“In the past, I wasn’t a vocal guy. I led by example,” said Jimerson. “Guys followed me because of my work ethic. The things that weren’t seen, but now I’m having to be that vocal guy in practice, having to tell guys where to be on the court.”

Jimerson knows the teaching doesn’t stop when they leave the court.

“Helping guys out after practice, watching film. For me, it’s kind of that all-encompassing leadership that I haven’t had in the past, but I’m really enjoying it.”

His fellow captain, TJ Hargrove, is also taking a more vocal approach to his leadership.

“Let’s say we’re messing around in practice, getting on everybody that we need to lock in,” says Hargrove. “We need to come on with it because he’s (Coach Travis Ford) not going to say it too many times. So it’s like being that extra voice out there for coach and leading by example and showing the younger guys how it’s done.”

The Billikens have about a month before they will see just how far these young guys have come. Their first exhibition game will be on October 24 against Kentucky Wesleyan College.

