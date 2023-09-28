Man seriously injured in north St. Louis shooting, Homicide Unit requested

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is in critical, unstable condition after police say he was shot in the head Wednesday night in north St. Louis.

According to SLMPD, the shooting took place around 8:45 p.m. in the 3900 block of Greer Avenue. A man in his 20s was found unconscious and barely breathing with a gunshot to his head. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical, unstable condition.

A Homicide Unit has been requested to investigate.

This story will be updated when more information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.