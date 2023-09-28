Man found dead near North Co. elementary school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person has been found dead in North County Thursday.

St. Louis County Police said they responded around 7:30 a.m. Thursday to a call activated by an area ShotSpotter at the intersection of Winkler Drive and Kappel Drive. At the scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The elementary school nearby, Koch Elementary School, has been notified of the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

