Lux Living under federal investigation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A developer tied to a nuisance property in St. Louis City is catching the attention of federal investigators.

For months, First Alert 4 has investigated controversies surrounding Lux Living.

Lux Living runs the condominium board for Ely Walker Lofts in downtown St. Louis.

We’ve now learned that federal authorities subpoenaed the St. Louis development corporation for records related to the company.

First Alert 4 has reported on issues inside Ely Walker, including car break-ins and a murder in the lobby.

It’s unclear what documents the feds requested from Lux Living or when the subpoena was delivered.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.