Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Franklin County Narcan vending machines get pushback

By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three vending machines in Franklin County are being prepared to dispense medication which can reverse an opioid overdose. The devices will provide Narcan, which is the brand name for naloxone, at no cost.

Jenny Armbruster is the deputy executive director of PreventEd, one of the organizations involved.

“So, the vending machines are just one strategy to help increase the availability of naloxone or Narcan to people in the community,” she said.

Armbruster said, because of the stigma associated with substance use disorder, some people may not feel comfortable getting naloxone at a county health department or public health clinic.

First Alert Four spoke with customers at the White Rose Cafe in Union and found some were critical of the plan to distribute the medication this way.

Karen Given, who said she’d been a nurse for 42-years, preferred the medication be used at a hospital instead of given out by a vending machine, “I’m certainly not in favor of it.”

“It’s kind of enabling them,” said Noel Robin.

Armbruster said the strong dependence that a person develops in their brain and their body is why they continue to use opioids, and not greater availability of naloxone.

“It is a life-saving medication. An emergency life-saving medication,” said Armbruster.

Naloxone is not harmful if someone who is not having an opioid overdose takes the medication.

The vending machines have put in place but won’t be stocked till next week. They’re located at the Franklin County Family Resource Center in Union, the St. Clair branch of the Scenic regional Library and inside the parking garage of the Mercy Hospital Washington outpatient surgery center in Washington.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged 22-year-old Myah Blankinship with 1st degree assault,...
Woman shot co-worker in the face after fight at St. Louis Family Dollar, police say
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Crystal McAlpin killed in North City five car-crash
25 minutes to pick up: Mom of 3 killed in North City crash, family calls out slow 911 response time
Insurance company declares Wentzville hail damage a ‘catastrophe’
Insurance company declares Wentzville hail damage a ‘catastrophe’
Jatoya D. Cassell
Alleged shoplifter held without bail on multiple stealing, trespassing charges

Latest News

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra announces new chamber music series in collaboration with The Sheldon
Crystal McAlpin killed in North City five car-crash
25 minutes to pick up: Mom of 3 killed in North City crash, family calls out slow 911 response time
5-year-old undergoing treatment for Leukemia surprised with car
5-year-old undergoing treatment for Leukemia surprised with car
Surveillance video captures suspects breaking into Aloha Mini Golf & Shave Ice
Surveillance video captures suspects breaking into Aloha Mini Golf & Shave Ice