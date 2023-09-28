Former North County Police Cooperative officer accused of sexually assaulting men he arrested, detained

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A former officer with the North County Police Cooperative is facing federal charges, accused of sexually assaulting men he had arrested or detained.

Marcellis Blackwell, 34, is charged with 16 counts of deprivation of rights under the color of law and five counts of altering records in a federal investigation. Authorities allege he fondled the genitals of eight men he had detained or handcuffed. He is also accused of kidnapping the men and turning off his body camera before some of the incidents. Blackwell allegedly committed the crimes between November 8, 2022 and June 5, 2023.

Blackwell was already facing similar charges from the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of Blackwell is asked to call the FBI’s St. Louis office at 314-589-2682.

First Alert 4 has reached to North County Police Cooperative for a comment and is waiting to hear back.

