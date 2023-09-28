Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Couple accused of trying to sell jaguar in Academy Sports parking lot after also selling margay cub

Investigators recovered both the margay cub (left) and the jaguar cub.
Investigators recovered both the margay cub (left) and the jaguar cub.(U.S. Attorney's Office – Southern District of Texas)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McALLEN, Texas (Gray News) – A couple in Texas have been arrested for selling two big cats, including one in the parking lot of an Academy Sports store, according to officials.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Southern District of Texas said Rafael Gutierrez-Galvan, 29, and his wife Deyanira Garza, 28, made their first court appearance Wednesday.

A criminal complaint said Gutierrez-Galvan sold a margay cub on Aug. 24 for $7,500 in the parking lot of a local Academy Sports store.

On Tuesday, Gutierrez-Galvan attempted to sell a jaguar cub to the same buyer, the attorney’s office said. However, the sale was thwarted when police conducted a traffic stop.

Investigators recovered both the jaguar cub and the margay cub. It’s unclear where they were taken.

Officials said neither Gutierrez-Galvan nor Garza possess a license to buy, sell, trade or transport exotic animals.

Officials said this is the first case filed under The Big Cat Act, which was enacted in December 2022 and prohibits the importation, transportation, sale, and possession of prohibited wildlife species.

If convicted, Gutierrez-Galvan and Garza face up to five years in federal prison and up to $20,000 in fines.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged 22-year-old Myah Blankinship with 1st degree assault,...
Woman shot co-worker in the face after fight at St. Louis Family Dollar, police say
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Insurance company declares Wentzville hail damage a ‘catastrophe’
Insurance company declares Wentzville hail damage a ‘catastrophe’
Jatoya D. Cassell
Alleged shoplifter held without bail on multiple stealing, trespassing charges
The building housing Centene Corporation headquarters is seen Thursday, July 2, 2015, in...
Centene to lay off 2,000 workers

Latest News

A George Washington University Law School professor said the House has passed the threshold for...
House oversight hearing: Threshold for impeachment inquiry
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to...
McCarthy rejects Senate spending bill while scrambling for a House plan that averts a shutdown
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at the Presidio Tunnel Tops before the signing of a new...
California governor signs law to raise minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 per hour
Remains of missing mom Suzanne Morphew were found 30 minutes away from her home three years...
Suzanne Morphew's remains found after 3 years
Three people are caught on camera breaking into Exclusive Hype in downtown Lincoln and stealing...
$20K worth of left shoes stolen from vintage clothing shop, officials say