Coal mine collapses under Metro East grocery store

A coal mine collapse has closed a Metro East grocery store.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A coal mine collapse has closed a Metro East grocery store.

Cracking and buckling pavement in the parking lot at Belleville Ruler Foods closed the store on Sunday. The store sits between North Belt West and Queensway Drive right over an old coal mine.

The collapsing coal mine is causing everything built above it to adjust. It is also impacting a few nearby houses. The Belleville fire chief told First Alert 4 there is no threat to the public.

First Alert 4 has followed similar problems for years. In 2017, a collapse temporarily shut Wolf Branch Elementary School in Swansea and In 2015, cracks and other problems were seen at Greenmount Crossing in Shiloh.

