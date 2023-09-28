Burn survivor using her small business to give back

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A native of Germany who is now a St. Louis transplant is using her small business to give back.

Sisi Surgant met her husband John, a St. Louis native, while backpacking in Thailand. When she visits home she shops until she drops and brings back her new looks.

After getting questions about where she bought some of her pieces from, she decided to start a European-influenced online store called Shop Siham.

Sisi didn’t always have the confidence she does today. When she was a year old, she was burned very bad and spent six weeks in the ICU. While she used to hide her legs, she is now proud to show her scars.

Sisi told First Alert 4 the scars have inspired her mission to make all women comfortable and feel their best. A donation to a non-profit burn survivor organization in St. Louis is made whenever something is purchased from Shop Siham.

You can follow Shop Siham on Instagram and Facebook.

