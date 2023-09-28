Surprise Squad
Bethalto man dies in motorcycle crash

Fatal crash generic image
Fatal crash generic image(Source: KNOE)
By Matt Woods
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALTON (KMOV) -- A Bethalto man riding a motorcycle was killed in Alton Monday, the Madison County Coroner’s Office said.

Coroner Stephen Nonn said Kenneth Staggs, 48, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway and Morning Star Drive when he collided with a vehicle. The collision caused the motorcycle to burst into flames, and Staggs died from his injuries.

The incident is still under investigation by the Alton Police Department Traffic Division, the Metro East Crash Assistance Team, and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

