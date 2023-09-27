St. Louis County Police asking for help identifying burglary suspects

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Police are asking for help with identifying two suspect in a recent burglary.

The burglary took place on Friday, September 22, around 3:40 a.m. in the 13500 block of Big Bend Road. After breaking into the business, the suspects could be seen making themselves two shaved ices while inside. Police say they also caused nearly $1,500 in destructive damages.

Autoplay Caption

If you recognize the pair, Please contact St. Louis County Police Department Detective Michael Byrne at 314-615-4169 or 636-529-8210 or by email at mbyrne2@stlouiscountymo.gov

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.