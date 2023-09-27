Surprise Squad
St. Louis County Police asking for help identifying burglary suspects

If you recognize the pair, Please contact St. Louis County Police Department Detective Michael...
If you recognize the pair, Please contact St. Louis County Police Department Detective Michael Byrne at 314-615-4169 or 636-529-8210(St. Louis Co.)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Police are asking for help with identifying two suspect in a recent burglary.

The burglary took place on Friday, September 22, around 3:40 a.m. in the 13500 block of Big Bend Road. After breaking into the business, the suspects could be seen making themselves two shaved ices while inside. Police say they also caused nearly $1,500 in destructive damages.

If you recognize the pair, Please contact St. Louis County Police Department Detective Michael Byrne at 314-615-4169 or 636-529-8210 or by email at mbyrne2@stlouiscountymo.gov

