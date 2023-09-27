Surprise Squad
Scattered Storms Through Tonight

By Steve Templeton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Scattered Rain & Storms through tonight
  • A Few Storms Could Produce Downpours with Gusty Winds and Small Hail
  • Rain linger early Wednesday morning before tapering off

This Evening & Tonight: Scattered storms are expected tonight and some could produce small hail and gusty winds. While we can’t rule out an isolated severe storm for quarter sized hail, most of the storms will be sub-severe. However, that still means strong storms with downpours, lightning and small hail are possible through the night. This rain will linger into the early part of the morning before moving east. Right now, we’re expecting the rain to taper off in the St. Louis metro around 8-9 AM.

Wednesday: After the morning rain ends, there is a slim chance for a spot shower late day and evening but otherwise a largely dry day. It will be more humid, but not as warm.

What’s Next? Other than a slim chance for a spot shower Thursday morning, it looks like we’re getting into a dry pattern and warm pattern through early next week. Highs will be well above normal for this time of the year with mid to upper 80s through the weekend. The record high on Friday is 102, and while we won’t be anywhere near that, it goes to show that some warm/hot temps this late in the year are not highly unusual.

