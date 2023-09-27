Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Princeton offers free tuition to students from families who make less than $100K

The total cost for attending Princeton is upwards of $83,000 a year, more than $59,000 in...
The total cost for attending Princeton is upwards of $83,000 a year, more than $59,000 in tuition and $11,000-plus for housing.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Princeton is offering a tuition break to undergraduate students and families who might otherwise not be able to afford it.

Attendance will be free for “most families earning up to $100,000″ a year, and students with family incomes over $100,000 will get more aid.

The total cost for attending Princeton is upwards of $83,000 a year, more than $59,000 in tuition and $11,000-plus for housing.

This isn’t the first time Princeton has made such a move.

In 2001, it became the first university to ensure students wouldn’t have to take out loans to earn a degree there.

Princeton can easily afford to make this offer. According to one expert, the school has a $35.8 billion endowment.

However, the same expert said the move doesn’t address the problem of tuition inflation.

He suggested making schools responsible for a portion of student loan debts in cases of default.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police outside a North City Family Dollar following a shooting on Sept. 26, 2023
Woman shot during dispute with co-worker at Family Dollar, St. Louis police say
Police on scene of a shooting in Granite City on Sept. 24.
Woman charged in shooting death of Granite City man
Overnight Storms Wind Down Through the Morning
Morning Storms Move Out, Slight Chance of Rain Later in the Day
Wentzville middle school
Missouri AG sues Wentzville School Board, says transgender bathroom policy was discussed behind closed doors
;St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright tips his cap after earning the win in a...
Adam Wainwright’s 200th win will remain his last career start, reports say

Latest News

Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey arrives to the federal courthouse in New York,...
US Sen. Bob Menendez pleads not guilty to pocketing bribes in a wide-ranging corruption case
A retail shop was damaged, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, Philadelphia. A flash mob-style...
Mobs of masked teens ransacked Philadelphia stores. Police say 15 to 20 have been arrested
The temporary restraining order blocking the law would remain in effect until a full trial can...
Montana judge blocks enforcement of law to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors
FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
White House: US soldier who crossed into North Korea 2 months ago is in American custody
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $850 million after months without a big winner