Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Overnight Storms Wind Down Through the Morning

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Scattered Storms & Ponding on Roadways for AM Rush
  • Rain Winds Down 8AM - 11AM
  • Slight Chance of Rain This Afternoon-Evening

Morning Commute: Watch for ponding of water on roadways as scattered storms continue. Frequent lightning and brief heavy downpours are possible. Rain will taper off as the morning rush ends.

This Afternoon and Evening: Partly cloudy and cooler with a slight chance of rain. Noticeable humidity.

What’s Next? We’re sliding into a dry pattern and warm pattern that will last through much of next week. High temperatures will be well above normal for this time of the year with mid to upper 80s expected through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police outside a North City Family Dollar following a shooting on Sept. 26, 2023
Woman shot during dispute with co-worker at Family Dollar, St. Louis police say
Wentzville middle school
Missouri AG sues Wentzville School Board, says transgender bathroom policy was discussed behind closed doors
Police on scene of a shooting in Granite City on Sept. 24.
Woman charged in shooting death of Granite City man
First Alert 4 Investigates: Injuries involving airport doors prompt safety concerns
First Alert 4 Investigates: Injuries involving airport doors prompt safety concerns

Latest News

Scattered Storms Through Tonight
Scattered Storms Through Tonight
Warm Today With Scattered Storms Through Tonight
Warm Today With Scattered Storms Through Tonight
Warm Today, Storms Tonight
Sept 26 morning weather
Scattered Thunderstorms Late Today Into Wednesday