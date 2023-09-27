Overnight Storms Wind Down Through the Morning

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Scattered Storms & Ponding on Roadways for AM Rush

Rain Winds Down 8AM - 11AM

Slight Chance of Rain This Afternoon-Evening

Morning Commute: Watch for ponding of water on roadways as scattered storms continue. Frequent lightning and brief heavy downpours are possible. Rain will taper off as the morning rush ends.

This Afternoon and Evening: Partly cloudy and cooler with a slight chance of rain. Noticeable humidity.

What’s Next? We’re sliding into a dry pattern and warm pattern that will last through much of next week. High temperatures will be well above normal for this time of the year with mid to upper 80s expected through the weekend.

