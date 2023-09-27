Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Only 1 in 4 adults plan to get updated COVID-19 shot, survey says

Updated COVID-19 vaccines will be available this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Source: CNN/EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE/CDC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Americans are not racing to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Only about 25% of adults say they definitely plan to get the shot while 33% say they definitely will not get it, according to a new survey from the nonprofit health policy group KFF.

As for children, 40% of parents in the survey said they intend to get the new shot for their kids and teens.

These updated COVID-19 vaccines were designed to help the body fight off the latest variants.

They come as America faces an uptick in infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police outside a North City Family Dollar following a shooting on Sept. 26, 2023
Woman shot during dispute with co-worker at Family Dollar, St. Louis police say
Wentzville middle school
Missouri AG sues Wentzville School Board, says transgender bathroom policy was discussed behind closed doors
Police on scene of a shooting in Granite City on Sept. 24.
Woman charged in shooting death of Granite City man
Overnight Storms Wind Down Through the Morning
Morning Storms Move Out, Slight Chance of Rain Later in the Day
;St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright tips his cap after earning the win in a...
Adam Wainwright’s 200th win will remain his last career start, reports say

Latest News

FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
US officials say soldier Travis King is in American custody after release from North Korea
Police say members of the group smashed windows and stole shoes from a Foot Locker. They also...
Crowds of masked teens ransack Philadelphia stores and arrests are made, police say
A Jonesboro Police Officer and resident speak out after a chicken chase goes viral. It all...
Chicken leads police officer on chase in Arkansas
Sen. Bob Menendez speaks during a press conference on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Union City,...
Sen. Bob Menendez will appear in court in his bribery case as he rejects calls to resign
Edward Klarmann was arrested after police said he flipped off and exposed himself to an officer...
Man accused of flipping off, exposing himself to an officer, police say