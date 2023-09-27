Surprise Squad
Morning Storms Move Out, Slight Chance of Rain Later in the Day

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Threat of Severe Weather Has Ended
  • Slight Chance of Rain This Afternoon-Evening
  • On Track For Highs Near 90 This Weekend

Today: After morning rain shuts down, expect partly cloudy skies with just a slight chance of rain, mainly south and east of St. Louis.

What’s Next? We’re shifting into a dry and warm pattern that will last through much of next week. High temperatures will be well above normal for this time of the year with mid to upper 80s expected Friday through the weekend.

