MO Supreme Court reviews new law on police misconduct investigations

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Missouri Supreme Court is reviewing whether a law bolstering protections for police officers under misconduct investigations should stand.

The city of St. Louis sued the state over a 2021 law that establishes new requirements when an officer is under investigation. Things like giving those officers written notice before an investigation begins and putting a 90-day limit on misconduct investigations.

The city claims the law is unconstitutional because no funding is provided for the new requirements and that it conflicts with discipline procedures outlined in the city charter.

