Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Manchester woman loses $8,400 in bail scam, Florida man charged

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A Manchester woman was recently scammed out of $8,400 cash in a scheme where a Florida man, who is now criminally charged, allegedly set up a bail bond hoax in order to defraud her.

St. Louis County prosecutors have charged 21-year-old Jovan I. Hoskins, of Lehigh Acres, Florida, with stealing $750 or more, a class D felony, in the July 7 incident investigated by Manchester Police. A warrant has been requested for his arrest, according to docket entries in the case.

According to charging documents, the victim received a phone call from a person claiming to be an attorney, who told her that her son and grandson were involved in an accident while occupying a stolen car. The caller told the victim her family members were in jail and needed $8,400 for bail.

The victim obtained the cash, and the “attorney” told her a bail bondsman would come to her house to collect the money. A man later identified as Hoskins arrived and gave her a “case number” to write on the envelope and allegedly took the cash.

The victim and a witness gave police a description of the vehicle Hoskins was allegedly driving, which was also spotted on a traffic camera. A license plate number was obtained, and the car was traced to a rental business in Oklahoma, where it was allegedly rented by Hoskins, according to charging documents.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police outside a North City Family Dollar following a shooting on Sept. 26, 2023
Woman shot during dispute with co-worker at Family Dollar, St. Louis police say
Police on scene of a shooting in Granite City on Sept. 24.
Woman charged in shooting death of Granite City man
Still a chance for more storms
Still A Chance For More Storms
Wentzville middle school
Missouri AG sues Wentzville School Board, says transgender bathroom policy was discussed behind closed doors
;St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright tips his cap after earning the win in a...
Adam Wainwright’s 200th win will remain his last career start, reports say

Latest News

First Alert 4 Afternoon Update: September 27, 2023
Jatoya D. Cassell
Alleged shoplifter held without bail on multiple stealing, trespassing charges
2 lanes of EB I-44 closed after crash involving tractor-trailer
2 lanes of EB I-44 closed after crash involving tractor-trailer
2 lanes of EB I-44 closed after crash involving tractor-trailer
2 lanes of EB I-44 closed after crash involving tractor-trailer