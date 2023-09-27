Manchester woman loses $8,400 in bail scam, Florida man charged

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A Manchester woman was recently scammed out of $8,400 cash in a scheme where a Florida man, who is now criminally charged, allegedly set up a bail bond hoax in order to defraud her.

St. Louis County prosecutors have charged 21-year-old Jovan I. Hoskins, of Lehigh Acres, Florida, with stealing $750 or more, a class D felony, in the July 7 incident investigated by Manchester Police. A warrant has been requested for his arrest, according to docket entries in the case.

According to charging documents, the victim received a phone call from a person claiming to be an attorney, who told her that her son and grandson were involved in an accident while occupying a stolen car. The caller told the victim her family members were in jail and needed $8,400 for bail.

The victim obtained the cash, and the “attorney” told her a bail bondsman would come to her house to collect the money. A man later identified as Hoskins arrived and gave her a “case number” to write on the envelope and allegedly took the cash.

The victim and a witness gave police a description of the vehicle Hoskins was allegedly driving, which was also spotted on a traffic camera. A license plate number was obtained, and the car was traced to a rental business in Oklahoma, where it was allegedly rented by Hoskins, according to charging documents.

