Man accused of flipping off, exposing himself to an officer, police say

LEDYARD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A man was arrested Tuesday after police said he flipped off and exposed himself to an officer.

Police identified the man as 36-year-old Edward Klarmann.

The incident happened after the officer conducted a vehicle stop in the area of Dollar General on Route 12 in Ledyard.

Police said the officer completed the stop, and pulled into a parking area to be out of the roadway and fill out the proper information.

While the officer sat in his patrol car, he said he was approached by Klarmann, who went toward the officer with his middle finger raised as he yelled.

Police said the officer got out of his patrol car and tried to speak with the man. They said at that point, Klarmann put his hands down his pants.

The officer said he ordered Klarmann to remove his hand, and Klarmann refused. Klarmann then pulled out his penis as he continued to yell at the officer, police said.

The officer tried to detain the man, who resisted. Klarmann was eventually secured into handcuffs and transported to Ledyard Police Department for processing.

He was given a court date of Wednesday in New London Superior Court. Klarmann was charged with disorderly conduct and interfering/resisting an officer.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.