Homicide Unit requested after man shot in the head in south St. Louis
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was fatally shot in south St. Louis Wednesday evening.
According to police, the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the 2600 block of Osage Street. A man was shot in the head and was pronounced dead. The Homicide Division has been contacted to investigate.
First Alert 4 will update this story once more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.