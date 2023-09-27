Homicide Unit requested after man shot in the head in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was fatally shot in south St. Louis Wednesday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the 2600 block of Osage Street. A man was shot in the head and was pronounced dead. The Homicide Division has been contacted to investigate.

