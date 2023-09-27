Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Homicide Unit requested after man shot in the head in south St. Louis

According to police, the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the 2600 block of Osage Street.
According to police, the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the 2600 block of Osage Street.(MGN)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was fatally shot in south St. Louis Wednesday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the 2600 block of Osage Street. A man was shot in the head and was pronounced dead. The Homicide Division has been contacted to investigate.

First Alert 4 will update this story once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged 22-year-old Myah Blankinship with 1st degree assault,...
Woman shot co-worker in the face after fight at St. Louis Family Dollar, police say
Police on scene of a shooting in Granite City on Sept. 24.
Woman charged in shooting death of Granite City man
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Still a chance for more storms
Still A Chance For More Storms
Wentzville middle school
Missouri AG sues Wentzville School Board, says transgender bathroom policy was discussed behind closed doors

Latest News

Dierbergs looking to fill hundreds of jobs
Dierbergs looking to fill hundreds of jobs
Dierbergs looking to fill hundreds of jobs
Dierbergs looking to fill hundreds of jobs
supreme court review
MO Supreme Court reviews new law on police misconduct investigations
The Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged 22-year-old Myah Blankinship with 1st degree assault,...
Woman shot co-worker in the face after fight at St. Louis Family Dollar, police say