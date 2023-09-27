Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Ghostly dumbo octopus spotted during deep sea exploration

A ghostly dumbo octopus was spotted during a deep sea expedition.
A ghostly dumbo octopus was spotted during a deep sea expedition.(Ocean Exploration Trust / NOAA/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Just in time for the upcoming Halloween season, scientists off the coast of Hawaii had a ghostly encounter with a rare deep sea creature.

During the Ala ‘Aumoana Kai Uli expedition, researchers set out to gather data needed to address the local management and science needs of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.

While on their venture, the researchers came across a dumbo octopus that reflected the light of the team’s technology to give it a ghost-like appearance.

The cephalopod was discovered hovering above a remotely operated vehicle owned by the Ocean Exploration Trust used on the expedition as the vehicle explored the ocean floor about 5,518 feet, or 920 fathoms, deep near the national monument.

The creature hovered directly in front of another ROV’s camera, giving researchers the perfect opportunity to capture images and video of it.

More information on the expedition funded by the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

Most Read

The Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged 22-year-old Myah Blankinship with 1st degree assault,...
Woman shot co-worker in the face after fight at St. Louis Family Dollar, police say
Police on scene of a shooting in Granite City on Sept. 24.
Woman charged in shooting death of Granite City man
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Still a chance for more storms
Still A Chance For More Storms
Wentzville middle school
Missouri AG sues Wentzville School Board, says transgender bathroom policy was discussed behind closed doors

Latest News

Dierbergs looking to fill hundreds of jobs
Dierbergs looking to fill hundreds of jobs
This undated photo provided by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, shows U.S....
Judge Chutkan denies Trump’s request to recuse herself in federal election subversion case
Los Angeles County Men's Central Jail, operated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff, on Oct. 3,...
Man wrongfully convicted freed from jail after spending 28 years in prison
According to police, the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the 2600 block of Osage Street.
Homicide Unit requested after man shot in the head in south St. Louis