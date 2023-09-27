Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Electric blue tarantula species discovered in Thailand

Researchers say the electric blue coloring does not come from the presence of blue...
Researchers say the electric blue coloring does not come from the presence of blue pigmentation, but rather in the unique structure of their hair.(NARIN CHOMPHUPHUANG/ZOOKEYS)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Researchers are calling the discovery of an electric blue tarantula species in Thailand mesmerizing, according to a study published in the research journal ZooKeys.

Researchers found the spider living in a mangrove forest during an expedition to Phang-nga province in southern Thailand.

They say the electric blue coloring does not come from the presence of blue pigmentation, but rather in the unique structure of their hair.

According to the study, the spiders’ coloring varies by sex and age.

Females and young males have more violet hairs than metallic blue parts of their bodies.

The electric blue tarantula is apparently one of the world’s rarest tarantulas because of the decline of mangrove forests, researchers say.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police outside a North City Family Dollar following a shooting on Sept. 26, 2023
Woman shot during dispute with co-worker at Family Dollar, St. Louis police say
Wentzville middle school
Missouri AG sues Wentzville School Board, says transgender bathroom policy was discussed behind closed doors
Police on scene of a shooting in Granite City on Sept. 24.
Woman charged in shooting death of Granite City man
Overnight Storms Wind Down Through the Morning
Morning Storms Move Out, Slight Chance of Rain Later in the Day
;St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright tips his cap after earning the win in a...
Adam Wainwright’s 200th win will remain his last career start, reports say

Latest News

FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
US officials say soldier Travis King is in American custody after release from North Korea
Police say members of the group smashed windows and stole shoes from a Foot Locker. They also...
Crowds of masked teens ransack Philadelphia stores and arrests are made, police say
A Jonesboro Police Officer and resident speak out after a chicken chase goes viral. It all...
Chicken leads police officer on chase in Arkansas
Sen. Bob Menendez speaks during a press conference on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Union City,...
Sen. Bob Menendez will appear in court in his bribery case as he rejects calls to resign
Edward Klarmann was arrested after police said he flipped off and exposed himself to an officer...
Man accused of flipping off, exposing himself to an officer, police say