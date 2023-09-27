Dierbergs looking to fill hundreds of jobs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dierbergs is looking to stock up on workers.

On Wednesday, the grocer is hosting a hiring event inside the Doubletree at Westport Plaza in Maryland Heights.

The chain is trying to fill hundreds of positions at 27 stores in the region.

The hiring event in Westport lasts until 6 p.m on Wednesday.

If you can’t make it down,you can apply directly on Dierbergs’ careers webpage.

