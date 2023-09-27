Centene to lay off 2,000 workers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Centene, which has a headquarters in Clayton, plans to lay off about 2,000 employees.

The St. Louis Business Journal reported that the layoffs will start on Oct. 2.

Last August, the company canceled plans for an east coast headquarters in North Carolina.

At the time, Centene told us that almost 90% of its workforce is remote or following a hybrid model.

A Centene spokesperson sent First Alert 4 a statement that said:

Centene is committed to improving the health and health care of the members we serve. We are investing to deliver value for our customers now and into the future, both by leveraging our size and scale and by rightsizing our cost structure. We routinely assess our workforce to ensure we have the talent and expertise necessary to support our members and the evolving needs of our business. Our decision was not made lightly and impacts approximately 2,000 employees, just over 3% of our workforce. Centene will support impacted employees with severance packages and outplacement services, consistent with our standard approach.

