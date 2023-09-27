Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Centene to lay off 2,000 workers

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Centene, which has a headquarters in Clayton, plans to lay off about 2,000 employees.

The St. Louis Business Journal reported that the layoffs will start on Oct. 2.

Last August, the company canceled plans for an east coast headquarters in North Carolina.

At the time, Centene told us that almost 90% of its workforce is remote or following a hybrid model.

A Centene spokesperson sent First Alert 4 a statement that said:

Centene is committed to improving the health and health care of the members we serve. We are investing to deliver value for our customers now and into the future, both by leveraging our size and scale and by rightsizing our cost structure. We routinely assess our workforce to ensure we have the talent and expertise necessary to support our members and the evolving needs of our business. Our decision was not made lightly and impacts approximately 2,000 employees, just over 3% of our workforce. Centene will support impacted employees with severance packages and outplacement services, consistent with our standard approach.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vivian Wilson, 31, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest
Woman accused of abandoning daughter at Galleria, then resisting arrest
Walgreens security guard
Northwoods police officer accused of assaulting customer who tried to steal from Walgreens while working as security guard
Police outside a North City Family Dollar following a shooting on Sept. 26, 2023
Woman shot during dispute with co-worker at Family Dollar, St. Louis police say
Scattered Storms Through Tonight
Scattered Storms Through Tonight
Erin Foerstel pleaded guilty to sex crimes in a St. Louis County courtroom in September 2023.
Former St. John Vianney nurse admits to sex crimes with student

Latest News

City leaders inching closer to restrictions on short-term rentals
City leaders inching closer to restrictions on short-term rentals
City leaders inching closer to restrictions on short-term rentals
City leaders inching closer to restrictions on short-term rentals
Woman shot during dispute with co-worker at Family Dollar, St. Louis police say
Woman shot during dispute with co-worker at Family Dollar, St. Louis police say
Centene to lay off 2,000 workers