Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Auto workers union to announce plans on Friday to expand strike in contract dispute with companies

UAW members cheer as employees walkout from the Fort Worth Parts Distribution Center on Friday,...
UAW members cheer as employees walkout from the Fort Worth Parts Distribution Center on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Roanoke, Texas. (Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union says it will announce on Friday how it plans to expand its strike against Detroit’s three automakers.

The union says President Shawn Fain will make the announcement at 10 a.m. Eastern time in a video appearance addressing union members. Additional walkouts will take place at noon Friday without serious progress in contract talks, the union said.

The union went on strike Sept. 14 when it couldn’t reach agreements on new contracts with Ford, General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis.

At first it targeted one assembly plant from each company, and last week it added 38 parts distribution centers run by GM and Stellantis. Ford was spared the second escalation because talks with the union were progressing.

The union wouldn’t say what action it would take on Friday, reiterating that all options are on the table.

The union is scheduled to meet with GM negotiators Wednesday afternoon, according to two people with direct knowledge of the talks who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record.

Fain said on Tuesday that negotiations were moving slowly and the union would add facilities to the strike to turn up the pressure on the automakers.

____

Koenig reported from Dallas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police outside a North City Family Dollar following a shooting on Sept. 26, 2023
Woman shot during dispute with co-worker at Family Dollar, St. Louis police say
Police on scene of a shooting in Granite City on Sept. 24.
Woman charged in shooting death of Granite City man
Still a chance for more storms
Still A Chance For More Storms
Wentzville middle school
Missouri AG sues Wentzville School Board, says transgender bathroom policy was discussed behind closed doors
;St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright tips his cap after earning the win in a...
Adam Wainwright’s 200th win will remain his last career start, reports say

Latest News

This photo provided by the Indiana State Police shows a vehicle that was heavily damaged in a...
3 dead after car being pursued by police crashes in Indianapolis minutes after police end pursuit
Lemon laws
Lemon laws: What to do if you’ve been sold a defective car
Getting car problems fixed can be a major headache. Caresse Jackman provides tips if you're...
Lemon laws: What to do if you’ve been sold a defective car
Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey arrives to the federal courthouse in New York,...
US Sen. Bob Menendez pleads not guilty to pocketing bribes in a wide-ranging corruption case